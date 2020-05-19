Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order goodies, Borderlands movie casts Cate Blanchett, Valorant goes live - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 29 May 202
This week we talk about: - Lionsgate Studios casting Cate Blanchett to play Lilith in the upcoming Borderlands live action movie - Cyberpunk 2077 offering some really fabulous goodies for the game's pre-order - Valorant going live on 2nd of June - Warzone's Season 4 & Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3
