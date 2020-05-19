Chinese children move safety cones on highway to block road causing traffic jam

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Naughty children in southwestern China moved safety cones onto a highway, blocking the road and causing a traffic jam.

The CCTV video, shot in Xishui County in Guizhou Province on May 31, shows a boy moving the safety cones from a runaway truck ramp to the main road.

In another video, more than ten vehicles stopped behind the cones on the highway as drivers thought there was an accident or construction work in front of them.

According to reports, two ten-year-old boys played on the highway and moved the safety cones onto the road when there were no cars.

Police sent the two boys back home and told their grandmother to take care of them.

