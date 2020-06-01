Global  

Worcester Police Chief Kneels In Solidarity With Protesters

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Worcester Police Chief Kneels In Solidarity With Protesters
WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Heartfelt moment Oakley Police Chief hugs crying protestor in California [Video]

Heartfelt moment Oakley Police Chief hugs crying protestor in California

While unrest protesters gather to protest in Oakley, California, against the unfair death of George Floyd, Police Chief, Eric Christiansen, kneels to hug a crying protestor on Sunday (May 31). The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
NY officer kneels during protest over Floyd death [Video]

NY officer kneels during protest over Floyd death

A New York Police Department officer knelt with protesters on Sunday as an act of solidarity amid a week of unrest following the death of George Floyd last week. Footage showed the officer kneeling..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published