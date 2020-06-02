Woman killed in motorcycle crash saves four lives in under 24 hours with organ donation

A woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash saved four lives in under 24 hours after her organs were donated to critically ill patients.

Wilaiwan Lertsongkram, 50, suffered brain damage and later died when she came off the bike in Bueng Kan, northeastern Thailand, on Saturday (May 30).

However, two hours after the woman passed away and in accord with her wishes, medics began an urgent two-hour operation to remove both of her eyes and kidneys.

They were then flown by a Thai Red Cross air ambulance to four different critically ill patients on waiting lists, hundreds of miles away.

Footage shows medics performing the operation followed by the organs being rushed out of the building before being driven to a Bell-429 Royal Thai Police helicopter.

The hospital director Nataya Mills revealed on Sunday (May 31) that Wilaiwan had saved the lives of four people who were urgently awaiting transplants.

She said: ''Wilaiwan's family were very clear that she always wanted her organs to be used if she died.

They have been comforted knowing that she has helped four people to live.'' Deputy director Kamol Saepung said the medical team put all their effort into saving the patient but her head had suffered too much damage in the collision.

Dr Kamol said: "After the patient was brought to our hospital the medical team tried their best to treat her but she was brain dead from the crash.

She was incurable.

However, because she had no sickness before the sudden death, her organs were still healthy.

"We explained the situation to the family and they fully understood.

They decided that she should be allowed to pass away and her organs used for urgent donations.

''We immediately began an operation and a helicopter was mobilised.

About two hours later the organs were transported out of the hospital.'' Wilaiwan's sister, Toei, said that she often mentioned donating her organs as she wanted to help others in need.

Toei said: "Organ donation is one of the topics that my sister often brought up, she always said that she wanted to help people after she passed away.

She would be so proud to know that she has saved four others.'' Wilaiwan's father Nujai Lertsongkram, 80, said his daughter would be comfortable knowing her organs were donated.

He said: "When the doctors asked me if we wanted to donate my daughter's organs, I said yes instantly.

He said that they were still in good condition but that it was important to operate quickly.

"I know that it was always my daughter wish and since we are a Buddhist family we believed this would be a good deed for her soul.''