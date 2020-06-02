Global  

Prince Harry merges charities in major change following royal exit

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Prince Harry merges charities in major change following royal exit

Prince Harry merges charities in major change following royal exit

Prince Harry has merged his charities The Endeavour Fund and the Invictus games, so he can work on them after stepping down from the Royal Family.

