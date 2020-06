060220_TST_Sonenshine_Open (3).m4v Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:52s - Published 1 hour ago 060220_TST_Sonenshine_Open (3).m4v Stocks rise Tuesday even after President Trump threatened using the military to quell the protests and riots related to the tragic death of George Floyd. 0

