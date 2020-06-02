Global  

Good Samaritans Raise Thousands For Man Whose Car Burned In Van Nuys Protests

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Good Samaritans Raise Thousands For Man Whose Car Burned In Van Nuys Protests

Good Samaritans Raise Thousands For Man Whose Car Burned In Van Nuys Protests

Good Samaritans have raised thousands of dollars for an innocent man whose car was set ablaze during the Van Nuys protests Monday over the death of George Floyd.

