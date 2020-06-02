Good Samaritans Raise Thousands For Man Whose Car Burned In Van Nuys Protests Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published 2 hours ago Good Samaritans Raise Thousands For Man Whose Car Burned In Van Nuys Protests Good Samaritans have raised thousands of dollars for an innocent man whose car was set ablaze during the Van Nuys protests Monday over the death of George Floyd. 0

