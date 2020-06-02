Good Samaritans Raise Thousands For Man Whose Car Burned In Van Nuys Protests
Good Samaritans have raised thousands of dollars for an innocent man whose car was set ablaze during the Van Nuys protests Monday over the death of George Floyd.
