Moment looters descend upon BWM and Verizon store in New York City Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published 59 minutes ago Moment looters descend upon BWM and Verizon store in New York City Dramatic footage from Monday (June 1) at 8:25 pm shows a large group ransack a parked BMW in New York City's Flatiron District. 0

Dramatic footage from Monday (June 1) at 8:25 pm shows a large group ransack a parked BMW in New York City's Flatiron District. Footage also shows looters smash the window of a Verizon store and enter the building.





