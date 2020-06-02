Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moment looters descend upon BWM and Verizon store in New York City

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Moment looters descend upon BWM and Verizon store in New York City

Moment looters descend upon BWM and Verizon store in New York City

Dramatic footage from Monday (June 1) at 8:25 pm shows a large group ransack a parked BMW in New York City's Flatiron District.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dramatic footage from Monday (June 1) at 8:25 pm shows a large group ransack a parked BMW in New York City's Flatiron District.

Footage also shows looters smash the window of a Verizon store and enter the building.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Moment looters descend upon BMW and Verizon store in New York City [Video]

Moment looters descend upon BMW and Verizon store in New York City

Dramatic footage from Monday (June 1) at 8:25 pm shows a large group ransack a parked BMW in New York City's Flatiron District. Footage also shows looters smash the window of a Verizon store and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
CNN President Jeff Zucker Hints At Run For Mayor In NYC [Video]

CNN President Jeff Zucker Hints At Run For Mayor In NYC

CNN President Jeff Zucker recently dropped a hint about entering the 2021 New York City mayoral race.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:37Published