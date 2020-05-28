Made with love, wear with pride

SOME RESTRICTIONSMASKS IS SOMETHING THATCHANGING ANY TIME SOON.
ONEHOWARD COUNTY WOMAN ISDEDICATING HER NEW FOUND FREETIME TO MAKE WASHABLE MASKSFOR WHOEVER NEEDS THEM.
WMA━NEWS ERIN MACPHERSON HAS THSTORY.*NAT OF SEWING MACHIN* 3:43first you take the material3:58 sew the two ends 4:24 sewnoise BIBI PERROTTE━ FOSTONSPENDS A FEW HOURS A DAY AHER SEWING MACHINESREUSABLE FACE MASKS.*NA*6:40 strip 4 and a quarter7:00 itconstruction with the mask,itBEEN SEWING SINCE SHE WAS ALITTLE GIRL.
AND HAS BEENWEARING SURGICAL MASKS━ WELLBEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS.
16:03I started to wear masks to goout from November to April40:46 it helps me not get theflu a coupe years because whenI didngot the flu SHE STARTED THISWHEN SHE WAS DIAGNOSED WITHSARS━ SEVERE ACUTERESPIRATORY SYNDROME.
12:48 Iknow the purpose I know thebenefit I have from them so ifIplease wear a mask and yousaid you dogive you one SO WHEN BIBI SAWTHE STORY ON WMA━2 NEWS ABOUTCHARM CITY CANVAS━ CUTTINGMATERIAL AND ASKING FOR HELPFROM LOCAL SEWERS━ SHE GAVETHEM A CALL.
13:05 I like todo things in the community28:20 Nobody should get sickwith coronavirus and die SHEKNOWS A FEW PEOPLE WHO DIEDFROM THE CORONAVIRUS ANDDOESNELSE GET SICK.*NA* 27:this is nothing to play with27:20 nat of machine SO SHEMADE A FEW MODIFICATIONS TOTHE ORIGINAL MASK DESIGN.30:35 at the bottom here Idecided to put a slit that youcould insert a coffee filterof paper towel and when youfinished you can through itaway bc this will give yoadded protection AND ADDEDNOSE PIECE.*NA* 7:57 itlittle challenging at timesbut once a this is in thereithas a little bit of love in itbc you have to concentrate andyou wanna make it nice forpeople*O* ((WHICHEVER ONEFITS)) 33:40 each mask has alittle bit of love bc youtrying to make it nice IF YOUWANT A MASK OR HAVE MATERIALBIBI CAN USE TO MAKE MORE━CALL HER DIRECTLY AT24━78━5747.
IN LAUREL 26:30no contact pick up, nat ofmachine ERIN MACPHERSON━ WMAR2