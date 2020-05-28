Made with love, wear with pride Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:12s - Published 1 hour ago Made with love, wear with pride As the Governor and county leader continues to lift restrictions, wearing a face covering is something that's not changing anytime soon. One Howard County woman has dedicated her new found free time to make washable masks for whoever needs them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOME RESTRICTIONSMASKS IS SOMETHING THATCHANGING ANY TIME SOON. ONEHOWARD COUNTY WOMAN ISDEDICATING HER NEW FOUND FREETIME TO MAKE WASHABLE MASKSFOR WHOEVER NEEDS THEM. WMA━NEWS ERIN MACPHERSON HAS THSTORY.*NAT OF SEWING MACHIN* 3:43first you take the material3:58 sew the two ends 4:24 sewnoise BIBI PERROTTE━ FOSTONSPENDS A FEW HOURS A DAY AHER SEWING MACHINESREUSABLE FACE MASKS.*NA*6:40 strip 4 and a quarter7:00 itconstruction with the mask,itBEEN SEWING SINCE SHE WAS ALITTLE GIRL. AND HAS BEENWEARING SURGICAL MASKS━ WELLBEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS. 16:03I started to wear masks to goout from November to April40:46 it helps me not get theflu a coupe years because whenI didngot the flu SHE STARTED THISWHEN SHE WAS DIAGNOSED WITHSARS━ SEVERE ACUTERESPIRATORY SYNDROME. 12:48 Iknow the purpose I know thebenefit I have from them so ifIplease wear a mask and yousaid you dogive you one SO WHEN BIBI SAWTHE STORY ON WMA━2 NEWS ABOUTCHARM CITY CANVAS━ CUTTINGMATERIAL AND ASKING FOR HELPFROM LOCAL SEWERS━ SHE GAVETHEM A CALL. 13:05 I like todo things in the community28:20 Nobody should get sickwith coronavirus and die SHEKNOWS A FEW PEOPLE WHO DIEDFROM THE CORONAVIRUS ANDDOESNELSE GET SICK.*NA* 27:this is nothing to play with27:20 nat of machine SO SHEMADE A FEW MODIFICATIONS TOTHE ORIGINAL MASK DESIGN.30:35 at the bottom here Idecided to put a slit that youcould insert a coffee filterof paper towel and when youfinished you can through itaway bc this will give yoadded protection AND ADDEDNOSE PIECE.*NA* 7:57 itlittle challenging at timesbut once a this is in thereithas a little bit of love in itbc you have to concentrate andyou wanna make it nice forpeople*O* ((WHICHEVER ONEFITS)) 33:40 each mask has alittle bit of love bc youtrying to make it nice IF YOUWANT A MASK OR HAVE MATERIALBIBI CAN USE TO MAKE MORE━CALL HER DIRECTLY AT24━78━5747. IN LAUREL 26:30no contact pick up, nat ofmachine ERIN MACPHERSON━ WMAR2



