At the Boynton Beach House of Kingdom Worship parking lot, located at 135 NE Seventh Ave.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday in Boynton Beach to honor George Floyd.

Church group asks for accountability after death of George Floyd

MESSAGE WAS DELIVERED THROUGHPRAYER.

COMMUNITY MEMBERS CAMETOGETHER..

WITH THE HELP OF ALOCAL CHURCH.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S TODD WILSON WAS THERE...AS PEOPLE CALLED FOR INCREASEDACCOUNTABILITY.<< NATS:(CELL PHONE VIDEO)WE'RE COMING TOGETHER TOCHANGE A CULTURE, CHANGE ASYSTEM, CHANGE THE NORM FORBUSINESS.

(VO) THIS VIGILGROUP IS KNEELING FOR EIGHTMINUTES AND FORTY-SIX SECONDS.THAT'S HOW LONG A MINNEAPOLISCOP HAD HIS KNEE ON THE NECKOF GEORGE FLOYD.

WHO DIDN'TSURVIVE.

(MORE PRAYER VIDEOPLEASE) NATS: (VO) IT'S APRAYER VIGIL THE HOUSE OFKINGDOM WORSHIP IN BOYNTONBEACH SAYS IS NECESSARY TOHEAL.

(SOT 03:24:32:14)(CONSTANCE OGLESVY- SENKARCIN)12 SEC THE BLATANT DISREGARDFOR OUR LIVES.

MY BROTHERS, MYUNCLES, MY FATHER .

..ESPECIALLY OUR BLACK MEN, IHAVE FEARS MANY DAYS.

NATS:(VO) THESE FOLKS GATHER NOTONLY FOR HEALING BUT TO SOOTHTHE RAGE THEY FEEL INSIDE.(SOT 21:04:10)(YVONNEPANKOWSKI) 10 SEC THERE'S ALOT OF SYSTEMIC ISSUES THATNEED TO BE RESOLVED AND WEHAVE TO LOOK INSIDE.

WE HAVETO NOT BE SCARED TO STAND UPAND SPEAK OUT FOR OUR FRIENDSWHO ARE OPPRESSED.

NATS: (VO)REVEREND RAY WHITELY SAYTHERE'S AN ACCOUNTABILITY THATNEEDS TO HAPPEN.(SOT2:52:20:27) (REV.

RAYWHITELY) THIS ISN'T A POLICEPROBLEM AND IT IS NOT A THISPROBLEM, IT'S A SYSTEMICRACISM PROBLEM THAT OVERFLOWSINTO CRIMINAL JUSTICE.

SO WEHAVE TO BE ABLE TO ANACCOUNTABILITY PLAN OF WHATHAPPENS AFTER THIS.NATS:(03:14:46:24) FATHER WEJUST THANK YOU RIGHT NOW FORTHE WORD.

(VO) THIS GROUPRAISES THEIR HANDS LOOKING FORGUIDANCE AND DIRECTION FROMABOVE.

BUT MOST OF ALL THEYASK FOR JUSTICE.

IN BOYNTONBEACH, TODD WILSON, WPTV NC 5.