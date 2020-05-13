Hoping to close a cold case involving a man murdered 15 years ago

All children are a gift from heaven but we had this bond where he could tell me anything and I could tell him anything."

Allchildren are a gift fromheaven but we had this bondwhere he could tell meanything and I could tell hanything." ((Kelly)) Now thatvoice is silent for LindaPowell....and not a day goesby that doesn't miss it....heson Mark.

Mark Gardner wasmurdered 15 years ago at 29thand Greenmount after a funnight out with family afriends.

((Linda)) "My heartis broken.

I'm tired.

I wantthe truth to come out.

I don'tlike this don't tell don'tsnitch stuff, you can't dthat." ((Kelly)) Mark was shfour times in the back when hegot out of the car.

Powellbelieves he was targeted in alove triangle.

He was marriedat the time with two younsons.

((nats from atty attable)) ((Kelly)) AttorneyPauline Mandel and her teamare providing the support forPowell these days.

She's tDirector of Legal services forthe Maryland Crime Victims'Resource Center, Inc.

They'vebeen around for 25 years andright now Powell is among the30 cold case homicide familiesin their support group.

((sotJeff)) "Everyday is a problem.The milestones, that's when itreally sets in with a lot othe victims." (Kelly)) JefferyGray.....the Investigator forthe MCVRC works with thefamilies in their journey fjustice.

After more than 40years in law enforcement inPrince Georges County...heknows any clue....no matterhow small could makedifference in a case.

((Jeff))"In this case what we'rehoping is even though it's 15years ago, we're hoping thatrevisiting this incident thatmaybe someone will hearsomething think aboutsomething and come forward."((mom nats about flower))((Kelly)) Linda Powell remainspatient and prayed up.....buther heart won't be wholeagain....until the person whotook her son away fromher.....is behind bars.((Linda)) "I don't hatenobody.

I just want the truthto come out and I wantclosure."I REACHED OUT TO BALTIMOPOLICE ABOUT THE STATUS OF TINVESTIGATION INTO MARKGARDNER'S DEATH AND WE'RSTILL WAITING