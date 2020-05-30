Kweisi Mfume Wins Democratic Primary For 7th Congressional District For Full Term In House
Maryland Rep.
Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic nomination primary for the 7th Congressional District on Tuesday for a full term in the U.S. House seat once held by Elijah Cummings.
Republican Kimberly Klacik Says Innovative Ideas Set Her Apart In 7th Congressional District RaceBorn in Accokeek, Maryland, Kimberly Klacik admits she is fighting an uphill battle to defeat a well-known and well-financed Democrat, Kweisi Mfume, in the race for the state's 7th Congressional..
Primary schools not required to bring back all pupils before summer breakEducation Secretary Gavin Williamson has told MPs that primary schools in England will not be able to welcome all pupils back for a month before the summer holidays. The minister said he would “work..
Democratic Incumbent Faces Challenger In Pennsylvania House Of Representatives 20th District RaceKDKA's Jon Delano spoke with challenger Emily Kinkead and incumbent Adam Ravenstahl about the upcoming primary election.