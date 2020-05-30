Global  

Kweisi Mfume Wins Democratic Primary For 7th Congressional District For Full Term In House
Maryland Rep.

Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic nomination primary for the 7th Congressional District on Tuesday for a full term in the U.S. House seat once held by Elijah Cummings.

