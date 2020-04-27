Global  

election analysis
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
election analysis
voss talks about june 23 election
0
We have another projected win..

According to the associate press... incumbent representatiave hal rogers,of somerset..

Has won the republican nomination in kentucky's 5th congressional district, he will seek a record 21st term.

The district is in the heart of appalachia in southeastern kentucky.

To offer some persepctive on all that we saw today during this pandemic primary...let's talk to abc 36 political analyst stephen voss.

Boxes:2x1 abc 36 studio lexington location three location four dr. voss is a political science professor at the university of kentucky.

And also...in full transparency...ser ved as an expert witness recently in a lawsuit seeking more polling locations in the state's two largest cities.

L3:live election 2020 white stephen voss uk political professor l3:live election 2020 white breaking down the primary -and let's talk about that first dr. voss...the hashtag all eyes on kentucky was trending today on social media.

People were watching because they were concerned about voter supression...with just one polling place assigned in each of the city's biggest cities...but the secretary of state says high turnout means this was a successful election.

What do you think?

-yesterday, you didn't feel comfortable picking a winner in the democratic senate primary race.

What about now?

Has anything changed?

-state democrats say they want to see voting by absentee ballot and no- excuse early voting c1 3 used again in november.

Should that happen?

-moving on to the most closely- watched race of this election... the u.s. senate seat and the battle for the democratic nomination.

Amy mcgrath and charles booker are the front-runners in that race.

What would the implications be for senator mitch mcconnell if amy mcgrath wins?

What if charles booker wins?

Do you think a contested primary hurt the democrats in any way?

### c1 3 weather animation short weather



