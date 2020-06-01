Protesters marched for hours through downtown Eugene

Over 1,000 people have gathered to protest the death of a black man at the hands of a police officer.

Continue in eugene for the 5th day in honor of george floyd with no curfew in place.

People in our community marching for hours.

Kezi 9 news reporter connor mccarthy has been following the protest since 4 this evening.

Connor where are you exactly and tell us what's going on tonight, chynna-- the protests started to gather at the federal courthouse at 3:30 this afternoon and for nearly seven hours, the demonstration was peaceful.

Now there is no curfew tonight, but the protesters did stop here at kiezy square shortly before 10 this evening.

The protesters marched well over 5 miles today.

They did one lap through downtown... went back to the federal courthouse....listene d to speeches.... then did a second lap.

They walked west the charelton and then all the way east to the university of oregon campus.

The video you have been looking is fron the last leg of the protests when they made their way to keizy square.

One protester says he was proud of the group for keeping it peaceful throughout the night.

I knew we could do it, i honestly have so much faith in this community.

I was there friday i saw the vandalism that wasn us, it wasn black lives matter?

Midas says he will continue to plan to protest in the coming days.

He says the protests dont stop here.

Chynna-- i do want to stress these were peaceful protests tonight.

We will continue to follow these protests as they happen.

