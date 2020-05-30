Covid update: China 'delayed' info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO

From a cyclone heading towards India's Covid-19 epicentre, to a wide-ranging phonecall between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America - here are the top ten news updates on the ongoing pandemic.

A report by Associated Press has suggested that China delayed release of pertinent information about the Covid virus, and this caused concern among World Health Organisation officials present in the country.

Meanwhile, many places like Malta, Italy and Czech Republic have joined the list of countries restarting activity to boost flagging economies.

