Black Lives Matter supporters gather in Cape Town in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

Black Lives Matter supporters gathered outside the parliament of Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday (June 3) in solidarity with those protesting the death of George Floyd in America.

They held signs reading "stop police brutality" and "justice for George Floyd." Comrade Matigari from Black Solidarity Action called on "all freedom loving people around the world to rise and finally conclude the aborted revolution of the 60s."