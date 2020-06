Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Mayor inspects Girgaon beach along with lifeguards

Cyclone Nisarga hit coastal parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3.

Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar inspected the Girgaon beach in view of the cyclone and lifeguards and other disaster management teams were also seen at the beach.

Speaking to ANI, Mayor Pednekar said, "Our fire services, lifeguards and other disaster management teams are on standby.

People living near the sea have been evacuated." In view of the cyclone, flights have been suspended in Mumbai till 7 pm today.