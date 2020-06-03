A Dystopian Display In D.C.
National Guard troops blocked the Lincoln Memorial as peaceful protests continued in the nation’s capital.
Non ducor, duco. @SJPFISH @Lily4ever3 @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @RealJamesWoods @dbongino The inability of the Democrats to govern has… https://t.co/2nGOY7Iblv 8 minutes ago
South Asians News A Dystopian Display In D.C. - https://t.co/BhWICrVknM https://t.co/7gEfNUn59R 30 minutes ago
phluorine @SenRonJohnson Huh. Well, you called it, man. Six hours after this tweet the "dystopian display" was by… https://t.co/NOhdpclXMO 36 minutes ago
Trumpery Resistance 🇺🇸🏳️🌈#TrumperyResistance A Dystopian Display In D.C. #TrumperyResistance #VoteThemAllOut2020 https://t.co/ba6x38G744 38 minutes ago
Steffen Burg 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇺🇸 @StephenKing Welcome to the dystopian world of Trump Jong Un, soon we will all be required to display his picture i… https://t.co/QOxHyxvKk2 3 hours ago
Arthur Fischer @SenRonJohnson What about the dystopian display of authoritarianism perpetuated by the so-called "President"? What… https://t.co/O671mN8AOS 3 hours ago
SacuShi_II RT @ByrneDrdbyrne: @SenRonJohnson The president's decision to call out the US Military on peaceful protestors so he could wave a book he do… 4 hours ago
Gershwin Forever @ScipioJMadison Great! I love that #ThePlotAgainstAmerica ends each part with a Gershwin prelude. After watching… https://t.co/z43A6HgqHb 14 hours ago