Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Fallon was urged to 'just stay quiet' amid blackface controversy

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Jimmy Fallon was urged to 'just stay quiet' amid blackface controversy

Jimmy Fallon was urged to 'just stay quiet' amid blackface controversy

TV star Jimmy Fallon has revealed he was advised to "just stay quiet" following his blackface controversy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Jimmy Fallon addresses blackface controversy on 'Tonight Show' return: 'I'm not a racist'

Jimmy Fallon returned to "The Tonight Show" Monday and addressed his blackface controversy, saying...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! OnlineJust JaredHinduTMZ.com


Jimmy Fallon Says He Was Advised to ‘Stay Quiet’ When ‘SNL’ Blackface Impression Resurfaced (Video)

Jimmy Fallon Says He Was Advised to ‘Stay Quiet’ When ‘SNL’ Blackface Impression Resurfaced (Video)Jimmy Fallon opened “The Tonight Show” with a very different kind of monologue on Monday, one...
The Wrap - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jamie Foxx says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' sketch 'wasn't blackface' [Video]

Jamie Foxx says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' sketch 'wasn't blackface'

Foxx is defending Fallon over a controversial 'Saturday Night Live' skit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface' [Video]

Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface'

Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface' Foxx is defending Fallon over a controversial 'Saturday Night Live' skit. In the episode from the year 2000, Fallon impersonates actor..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published