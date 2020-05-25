pool party

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Also national running day!

Whether you're an avid runner... a wanna-be runner-- if you prefer to hit the pavement alone or with some pals -- the first wednesday in june is your day to celebrate the love of a good run.

For more than 10 years now-- running organizations have partnered together to celebrated national running day from running to hiking... i think we've found cody's dream job.

One lucky hiker who wants to take on the appalachian trail will get paid 20 grand to do it.

Here's the catch -- you have to also love beer.

O-k... so it's not much of a catch.

Devils back-bone brewing company is accepting applications for what it calls its "chief hiking officer."

The person who lands this gig will trek the entire 22- hundred mile trail from georgia to maine... consuming and sharing plenty of brews along the way.

The job even comes with a 20-thousand dollar stipend... and free travel to the trail-head.

Gear is also included -- but no hotel expenses.

This is for an experienced hiker who is comfortable sleeping under the stars every night.

Devils back-bone estimates it will take five-to-seven months to complete the assignment -- which starts next year.

