Security forces gun down 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama

3 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were gunned down by security forces.

The Encounter took place in Kangan Murran village of J&K’s Pulwama.

The joint operation was launched by Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifle, CRPF & police.

Sources said that one of them could be a top commander of Jaish.

Since covid-19 lockdown, 44 terrorists have been killed in encounters in J&K.

