Security forces neutralize 3 terrorists in JandK's Pulwama

On June 03, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists.

Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

Mobile internet in the area has been snapped.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 02, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral.

Two pistols and a large amount of ammunition were recovered from them.