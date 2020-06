Trump’s walk to church evokes anger after protesters dispersed for photo op Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:24s - Published 58 minutes ago Trump’s walk to church evokes anger after protesters dispersed for photo op A day after President Trump retreated to a bunker beneath the White House after a weekend of protests over the death of George Floyd, a plan developed for him to demonstrate his toughness. 0

