WEB EXTRA: Protesters Kneel Together At March For George Floyd

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Protesters kneeled together for 30 seconds of silence at a march in honor of George Floyd in Houston, Texas Tuesday afternoon.

His family was also there.

Floyd was from Texas and his funeral is planned for June 8 in Houston.

