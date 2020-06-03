WEB EXTRA: Protesters Kneel Together At March For George Floyd
Protesters kneeled together for 30 seconds of silence at a march in honor of George Floyd in Houston, Texas Tuesday afternoon.
His family was also there.
Floyd was from Texas and his funeral is planned for June 8 in Houston.
WEB EXTRA: Defense Sec. Mark Esper Against Invoking The Insurrection ActDefense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow the president to deploy the U.S. military if a governor or state legislature..
WEB EXTRA: Roxie Washington Wants Justice For George FloydRoxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roxie said George was a good man and that he deserves justice.