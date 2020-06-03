Governor Ron DeSantis announces plan to Phase 2
Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new executive order on Wednesday, which allows Florida to begin transitioning from Phase 1 of his "SAFE.
SMART.
STEP-BY-STEP" plan to Phase 2 on Friday, June 5.
Lowndes Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida can move into Phase 2 this week, with the exception of Miami-Dade, Bro… https://t.co/T26Y9jKmmp 41 minutes ago
Joshua Lane RT @CityofDestin: BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 which means that Florida bars, nightclubs, theaters and bowling alleys… 50 minutes ago
Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 which means that Florida bars, nightclubs, theaters and bowling a… https://t.co/fY3cC9FKxS 3 hours ago
Pensacola Chamber RT @WKRG: UPDATE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a 'Phase Two' plan Wednesday in Orlando aimed at reopening more of the state. Thi… 3 hours ago
WKRG UPDATE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a 'Phase Two' plan Wednesday in Orlando aimed at reopening more of… https://t.co/ppXHo05eKl 3 hours ago
Gov. DeSantis unveils Phase 2 of his plan to reopen FloridaGov. DeSantis unveiled his updated plan to reopen Florida.
PRESS CONFERENCE: Florida to transition to Initial Phase 2 on Friday, June 5: here's what it meansGovernor Ron DeSantis announced a new executive order on Wednesday, which allows Florida to begin transitioning from Phase 1 of his "SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP" plan to Phase 2 on Friday, June 5.