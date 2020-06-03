Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Ron DeSantis announces plan to Phase 2

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 46:07s - Published
Governor Ron DeSantis announces plan to Phase 2

Governor Ron DeSantis announces plan to Phase 2

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new executive order on Wednesday, which allows Florida to begin transitioning from Phase 1 of his "SAFE.

SMART.

STEP-BY-STEP" plan to Phase 2 on Friday, June 5.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Reopening Of Bars, But Not In South Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon where he announced...
cbs4.com - Published



Tweets about this

lowndeslaw

Lowndes Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida can move into Phase 2 this week, with the exception of Miami-Dade, Bro… https://t.co/T26Y9jKmmp 41 minutes ago

jlane542

Joshua Lane RT @CityofDestin: BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 which means that Florida bars, nightclubs, theaters and bowling alleys… 50 minutes ago

CityofDestin

Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 which means that Florida bars, nightclubs, theaters and bowling a… https://t.co/fY3cC9FKxS 3 hours ago

PcolaChamber

Pensacola Chamber RT @WKRG: UPDATE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a 'Phase Two' plan Wednesday in Orlando aimed at reopening more of the state. Thi… 3 hours ago

WKRG

WKRG UPDATE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a 'Phase Two' plan Wednesday in Orlando aimed at reopening more of… https://t.co/ppXHo05eKl 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. DeSantis unveils Phase 2 of his plan to reopen Florida [Video]

Gov. DeSantis unveils Phase 2 of his plan to reopen Florida

Gov. DeSantis unveiled his updated plan to reopen Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:36Published
PRESS CONFERENCE: Florida to transition to Initial Phase 2 on Friday, June 5: here's what it means [Video]

PRESS CONFERENCE: Florida to transition to Initial Phase 2 on Friday, June 5: here's what it means

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new executive order on Wednesday, which allows Florida to begin transitioning from Phase 1 of his "SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP" plan to Phase 2 on Friday, June 5.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 07:03Published