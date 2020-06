Florida Senate Democrats call on DeSantis to do more to stop COVID-19 spike Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:48s - Published 8 minutes ago Florida Senate Democrats call on DeSantis to do more to stop COVID-19 spike Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday to address the community spread of COVID-19 and the spike the state is seeing. Then in a follow-up news conference of their own, Florida Senate Democrats argued he didn't promise any real solutions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT THEIRLOVED ONE AND ARE NOT GETTINGANSWERS."We’re at the epicenter of theCOVID crisis. The governor’scurrent message, what was it?That it’s fine and we have anexplosion of cases because theyare mainly young people?"FLORIDA SENATE DEMOCRATS ARESAYING GOVERNOR RON DESANTISISN’T PROMISING ANY REALSOLUTIONS, TO STOPPING THESPREAD OF COVID-19.JESSICA IS LOOKING INTO THATSIDE OF THE STORY.ONE OF THE ARGUMENTS BROUGHT UPDURING THIS NEWS CONFERENCE, WASWHY AREN’T WE SEEING INCREASEDRESTRICTIONS... AS THE NUMBERSIN FLORIDA CONTINUE TO RISE.WITH MORE THAN 100-THOUSANDCORONAVIRUS CASES IN FLORIDA...BOTH THE GOVERNOR AND SENATEDEMOCRATIC LEADERS HELD NEWSCONFERENCES YESTERDAY.THE GOVERNOR SAID THE DEPARTMENTOF BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONALREGULATION WILL BE CRACKING DOWNON BUSINESSES NOT COMPLYING WITHCAPACITY LIMITATIONS AND SOCIALDISTANCING.BUT WHEN IT COMES TO FLORIDA’SSTEADY SPIKE, FLORIDA SENATEDEMOCRATS SAY THERE WAS QUOTE"NO PLAN OF ACTION."SUGGESTING THE NEED FOR THINGSLIKE A STATEWIDE *MANDATE ONWEARING A MASK.Oscar Braynon, Member of theFlorida State Senate4:42"Young people don’t live in thisyoung person bubble. If we don’tmake sure people who are gettingthis and catching this sicknesswear a mask and don’t mandate itlike we’re mandating that thesecretary go and close downnightclubs...BUTT TO5:04We will never get out of this.SENATOR JANET CRUZ ARGUED THEGOVERNOR DIDN’T DO ENOUGH TOADDRESS THE SPIKE IN CASESAMONGST YOUNG PEOPLE.SAYING SHE CHALLENGES DESANTISTO LOOK PARENTS IN THE EYE ANDTELL THEM IT’S FINE FOR THEIRCHILD TO GET INFECTED.AND SPECIFICALLY BROUGHT UP THE17-YEAR-OLD FROM PASCO COUNTYWHO RECENTLY DIED FROM THEVIRUS.







