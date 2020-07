Governor DeSantis says more testing is leading to spike in Covid cases

In a press conference Governor Ron DeSantis says the increase of COVID-19 numbers are not from reopening, but from more testing that is being done.

THE GENERAL MANAGER SHUT DOWNVOLUNTARILY LAST WEEKEND FOR ADEEP CLEANING.EXPERTS ARE EXPECTING A SECONDWAVE.HOWEVER WHETHER IT’S DUE TOREOPENING TOO SOON... IS STILLUP FOR DEBATE.AT HIS PRESS CONFERENCE THAT YOUMAY HAVE SEEN EARLIER ON FOX 4NEWS AT 5... GOVERNOR RONDESANTISADDRESSED CRITICS WHO SAY THESTATE IS REOPENING TOO QUICKLY,WHICH IS LEADING TO A SPIKE INNUMBERS.

HE ATTRIBUTES THE JUMPIN NUMBERS TO THE FACT MORETESTS ARE COMING THROUGH.THEGOVERNOR ADDED THAT FARM WORKERSACCOUNT FOR A BIG PORTION