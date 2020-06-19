WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 06/25/2020

Mississippi has a record breaking day, but it's not in a good way.

State health officials are reporting one thousand 92 new positive coronavirus tests.

That is a single day record for the state - so far - lee county saw the highest number of new cases in our region with 26.

Winston county had the second highest with 23, followed by pontotoc at 19.

The state health department also reports an increase in patients hospitalized with the virus...that number is up to 536.

94 of those are on ventilators.

So far, one thousand-16 people have died from covid-19.

Alabama also reporting a record high today with more than 11 hundred confirmed new cases.

State health officer doctor thomas dobbs says he fears the health care system is going to get overwhelmed// doctor dobbs and doctor paul byers, the state epidemiologist talked about the record high number// the highest spike is in people ages 18 to 29// while no spike is tied to any specific event, both say people aren't wearing masks or social distancing// "now i'm worried about next week or two weeks from now.

We're already tight.

We have a massively growing population of infected people that are going to transmit it more and more to older folks and people who are going to have severe adverse outcomes.

This reckless social behavior is going to harm the whole state.

It's going to harm the businesses in the state, it's going to harm our economy and it's going to cause unnecessary deaths."

Doctor byers added that deaths are decreasing and cases in long- term care facilities are going down, but he said he wouldn't be surprised if they increase once again if people continue to ignore social distancing.

Intro it's not just mississippi and alabama..

As the number of coronavirus cases rise at a near- record rate in the u.s., some states are starting to put restrictions back in place.

The cdc is also updating its list of who is most at risk of getting severe covid.

Chris martinez reports from los angeles.

Texas is now pausing further reopening plans and suspending elective surgeries in the state's biggest counties as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge.

Over the past few weeks.

We've seen a dramatic increase in the spread of covid-19.

Arizona is another hot spot.

It reported more than 3-thousand new cases, thursday.

Hospitalizations are also at a record high.

In florida, state health figures show coronavirus testing slowed as cases surged to record levels.

I think we had covid on the ropes, we were doing very well and, uh, it's making a comeback.

California reported more than 7-thousand new cases wednesday.

Los angeles county has now recorded more than 89- thousand cases since the pandemic started..

That's more than any other county in the nation.

The cdc said thursday the risk of getting severely ill from the virus increases with age and it's not just those over 65.

The agency says the underlying medical conditions that increase the risk are: chronic kidney disease, c-o-p-d, obesity, weakened immune system, heart conditions, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes.

The cdc estimates 60 percent of americans have at least one underlying condition.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles.

Will it stay up?

Or will it come down?

The fate of the state flag continues to be a key issue for lawmakers and others around the state.

Today, the head coaches and athletic directors from all of mississippi's colleges and universities made a trip to the capital urging state leaders to remove the flag.

Our quentin smith spent the day in jackson talking with lawmakers and has more on what needs to happen before the matter can go to a vote..

The state flag has flown high over the state of mississippi for more than 100 years.

Now some say its time to take it down.

But before a decision can be made to remove the flag, legislators first have to suspend the rules.

In order to suspend the rules, there must be a two-thirds vote in both the house and senate.

When you break it down, that's 81 votes that'll need to come out of the house, and 34 that'll need to come out of the senate.

Right now both the house and senate are short a few votes, which at this time is preventing any action from being taken.

The confederate emblem is what's causing the controversy surrounding the flag.

Religious groups, economic developers, and the states universities are all lobbying for state leaders to remove the flag.

State lawmakers we spoke with all agree the state flag needs to come down.

However, they have mixed views on who should be in charge of making the decision to have it changed.

" i am most definitely leaning on the side of lawmakers making this important vote.

I think it's something that we are charged to do, i'm looking forward to casting my vote for it."

" i want the people to make the decision, and if it has to conflict with the ncaa, or the sec, or with some of the leaders of the state, then i'll just have to stand there."

"i would like to see us suspend the rules and vote to change the flag, get this behind mississippi and get us as one, unity."

"there's two mantras.

One is moving forward, and one is preserving heritage.

There are a couple of debates as well, one is a moral issue of why we should take down the flag, and the other one is an economic issue.

Which ever one works is fine with me, but we do know there are a few more votes out there, people need to be convinced that the flag does need to come down."

Just last week, the ncaa and sec said mississippi would no longer be able to host any championship games or events it removes it's state flag.

Governor tate reeves issued a statement saying if lawmakers are able to get the two-thirds vote to suspend the rules to have the flag removed, he would not veto the bill.

Reporting from the state capitol.

Quentin smith.

Wcbi news.

Legislators will gather again tomorrow morning.

At this time it's uncertain if they'll discuss the removal of the state flag.

Lawmakers we spoke with believe saturday is the day they'll have all the votes in, and they believe saturday is when a decision could be made on whether the flag comes down.

Take vo off top tupelo joins other mississippi cities in removing the state flag from some municipal properties.

Tupelo city attorney ben logan received requests for legislative action from some council members to retire the current state flag from city hall, veterans park and ballard park.

The request asks for the flag to come down until state lawmakers decide on a new flag or force the city to fly the current one.

.

Amendments to the current city ordinance will be presented at the next meeting of the city council.

I caught up with him to find out more about his plan to build a ábridgeá in the community..

You see the name right here behind me, this used to be the possum town pawn shop, but that's all about to change.

Bishop scott volland says his vision is going to continue right here in the this building.

It doesn't look like much right now on the inside but this will be transformed into a church sanctuary.

"we got three points as "the bridge, and that's to connect people with god, connect people with people and connect people with the world."

The pawn shop will be "the bridge."

A church that bishop volland visions as a place representing the community.

"this is in the part of the city that needs a good strong church, needs a place where all people, all cultures can gather together and worship together and really build a sense of community."

It was monday when we spoke with bishop volland after he was voted out for taking a stand on social injustice.

He says that was the past and now he's looking forward.

"we're certainly welcoming all people to come in and be a part to build this for the community" volland admits the conversion from pawn shop to sanctuary is going to take a lot of work, but nothing will deter his mission.

"we're going to dive in head first and make sure we take the steps necessary to make sure it's what god wants it to be."

Stand up tag the first service will be held here this coming sunday.

Of course there's still a lot of things they need so if you're interested in helping out or donating in anyway you can find out how to do so on our website wcbi dot com.

Reporting in columbus scott martin wcbi news.

A long-time louisville firefighter resigns as chief and another veteran is stepping in to take his place// robert hutto was recently appointed fire chief by city leaders// he replaces long- time firefighter johnnie haynes...who spent nearly 40 years working for the city// hutto has been a fireman in louisville since 2009.

He was appointed deputy chief in 2018// the new fire chief has some plans for the future.// "and slowly try to make strides to improve our rating even more.

Hopefully, in the future get more equipment and add more personnel.

Of course, that's a long-term goal down the road.

But, those are things we are looking toward in the future.

Going ahead and trying to put plans in place and get ideas on how we can accomplish those goals."

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app top take vo off top two lowndes county deputies are hanging up their badge// tony perkins and jason humbers were both honored with a retirement reception today// elected leaders and fellow law enforcement stopped by the sheriff's department to wish the men well// they both had at least 25 years of service in and decided to retire// stinger and coming up a little later we find out how some area residents are showing their appreciation for law take scott's reentry if you're spending extra time out on the water, here's a few safety tips in tonights health talk with baptist// hi.

I'm dr. lee richardson, an emergency room physician at baptist memorial hospital golden triangle.

Tonight we will be discussing how to stay safe using a boat or other personal watercraft.

More people die in boating accidents every year than in airplane crashes or train wrecks, but a little common sense can make boating both enjoyable and safe.

Alcohol and water do not mix.

One third of boating deaths are alcohol related.

Alcohol distorts our judgment no matter where we are - but that distortion is even greater on the water.

Because there are no road signs or lane markers on the water and the weather can be unpredictable, it's important to be able to think quickly and react well under pressure.

Weather - before boating, be sure that the weather conditions are safe and that you have updated weather information.

Personal floatation devices - it's always a good idea for everyone on the boat to wear a coast guard approved life jacket, regardless of the size or speed of the boat and whether you're a good swimmer or not.

Stay in touch - before going out on a boat, let somebody on land know where you are going and about how long you will be out.

So, if you do get into trouble, someone will have an idea of where to look for you.

Jet skis - if you're using jet skis or personal watercraft, follow the same rules as you do for boating.

Also check the laws in your state.

the smithville seminoles are up next on the high school football tour chad collums returns to lead seminoles football, hoping to get back to the postseason to continue smithville's winning ways "we always come prepared, come to fight, we're always in games, every game in and out."

Blake williams, senior wr/olb that's the expectation for the smithville seminoles each season.

The 2020 season is no different, except that the seminoles have a new but familiar head coach: chad collums. "it's home," collums said.

"it's where i want to be.

It's what i loved to do and where i want to be doing it."

Collums served at the helm of seminoles football from 2014 to 2016 before leaving to take over the football team at raleigh high school.

After former head coach michael campbell left to become the offensive coordinator at itawamba ahs, llums said the smithville job was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"coach campbell's done a lot in the last three years.

What he was able to do, stepping in and building off of what he did.

It's a good situation to be in," collums said.

"we've known him a lot.

So it's easy to bring him in," williams said.

"there's better energy," senior dt dayton hitt said.

"it seems like we're a different team this year.

More ready and more prepared."

Preparedness is vital when going up against a stacked 1a division.

Although collums spent the last few seasons in 3a, he knows teams like the defending state champions nanih waiya bring the same type of competition level.

"stepping into a situation where i'm in a 1a school but i'm in a region that's a juggernaut also.

There are great teams in this region."

"it's a lot of competition for sure with very good teams but i think we're ready," hitt said.

Smithville is approaching the 2020 season with a defensive first mindset.

The hope is that approach will set them apart from the other teams in the division.

"i'm expecting a tough year.

Every week you have to go in with that mentality and know it's going to be a dogfight out there," collums said.

"we're just going to line up and hit you.

A lot of teams don't do that anymore.

A lot of them get ready.

We're going to overpower them," hitt said.

Smithville has its sights set on match-up number one of the season, at home against belmont, on august 21st.

Reporting in smithville on the high school football tour, courtney robb wcbi sports.

The driving force to an incredible season for the west lowndes lady panthers is keeping her talents in town.

Seals plans on majoring in nursing starkville police working this evening had one less worry --thanks to calvary baptist church// the church served up dinner and encouragement to the officers - drive-thru style// hamburger plates---desserts--- and a jar of homemade jam---were on the menu// the church prepared enough for the entire force of 45- officers// the pastor says his church just wanted to honor them during this stressful in the country// i think that its very likely that our officers today probably feel very much ---they just need somebody to tell them they love them somebody to tell them thank you for what your doing and we wanted to do that over 50 volunteers from the church helped prepare and serve the meals// last look stinger last look