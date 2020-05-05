Camp Rave is back in session for the summer

Susie "camp rave" is back in session!

[take vo] it's "a summer camp" led by "chances and services for youth".

Programs offered at "the camp"..

Are designed to give kids..

A variety of educational and recreational activities.

For example..

"kids" will get to "play sports", "create artwork", "play in water", and "grow a garden".

And these are only just a few of the activities.... ////// ////// "parents are starting to move back to work and not working from home.

It's an opportunity that they can have their children in a safe environment where they are going to be getting physical activities, educational activities."

////// "camp rave" is open to those young people who've just finished kindergarten through the 5th grade.

"home base" for the camp is "the booker t washington community center" in terre haute.

But "camp activities" will have the kids out and about learning at several locations.

"camp rave" runs through august 7th.

To learn "about how much the camp costs" and "space availability"..

Call 812-232-3952 extension-"49".

Plus..

We have a link for all things "camp rave" for you over