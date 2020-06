4 p.m. COVID-19 update

INJURIES IS STILL NOT KNOWN HEREARE THE LATEST CORONAVIRUSNUMBERS FOR KANSAS AND MISSOURITHE STATE OF ADDED 159 NEW CASESSINCE MONDAY WITH A TOTAL OFMORE THAN 10,000 CASES, MISSOURIIS REPORTING 192 NEW CASES WITHA TOTAL OF MORE THAN 13,000CASES.KANSAS IS REPORTING AN AVERAGEOF THREE POINT EIGHT PERCENT OFTESTS ARE COMIN BACK POSITIVEFOR CORONAVIRUS.THAT’S THE AVERAGE OVER A SEVENDAY PERIOD THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION WANTS THAT NUMBERTO BE AT OR BELOW 10% TO ENSUREADEQUATE TESTING IN MISSOURI 6.4PERCENT OF ALL TES POSITIVE.GOING TO KMBC 9 IS INVESTIGATINGA CLUSTER OF CASES AT AN EASTKANSAS CITY MANUFACTURING PLANT.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS MORETHAN 200 PEOPLE CONNECTED THATFACILITY HAVE TESTED POSITIVEINVESTIGATIVE REPORTER.MATT FLENER SHARES THE STORY OFA WORKER WHO IS NOW ASKING TGET PAID DURING QUARANTINE.I PACK PAPER PLATES AND THENTHEY DEFINITELY ONE OF THOSEEMPLOYEES IS KEVIN BRADFORDBRADFORD.HE’S A TEMP WORKER FOR ASPENSAYING HE TESTED POSITIVE OVERTHE WEEKEND FOR COVID-19.NOW NOW OFF THE JOB HE SAYS,DAYS SAYING HE WON’T BE PAIDTALK TO THE BOSS MAN THISMORNING SAID BEING ARECOMPENSATING FOR THIS BRADFORDREACH OUT TO KMBC 9 NEWS WITHCONCERNS.SO WE CALL TO ASPEN PRODUCTS.THE PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANYSAID TEMP EMPLOYEES WOULD NOTGET PAID DURING QUARANTINE SINCETHEY ARE AT WILL HE SAID ASPEN’SREGULAR EMPLOYEES WILL GETVACATION PAY OR SICK PAY.HE ALSO SAID EMPLOYEES TEMPORARYOR REGULAR ARE ABLE TO GET THEIRJOBS BACK.MEANWHILE BRADFORD IS JUSTASKING FOR HELP NOW HE WORK ALLI GET COMPENSATED WOULDN’T YOU?WE’RE ALSO REACHING OUT TOBRADFORD STAFFING AGENCY TO HEARMORE AND IF YOU WORK HERE ORANYWHERE ELSE AND YOU’RECONCERNED ABOUT PAY DURINGQUARANTINE, I WANT TO HEAR FROMYOU EMAIL ME AT INVESTIGATES ATKMBC.COM.MATT FLENER KMBC 9 NEWS NEWFEDERAL LAW GIVES EMPLOYERS TAXBREAKS TO PAY EMPLOYEES DURINGQUARANTINE.THAT’S FOR BUSINESSES THOUGHLESS THAN 500 PEOPLE ASPENEMPLOYS APPROXIMATELY 850 WECONTINUE WATCHING HOW MANYPEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED FROM THEVIRUS OF 1400 CASES IN WYANDOTTECOUNTY.IT’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS 492PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED JOHNSONCOUNTY.KANSAS IS REPORTING 531 PEOPLERECOVERING AND LEAVENWORTHCOUNTY SAYS MORE THAN 1,000PEOPLE WHO TESTED POSITIVE HAVEALSO RECOVERED MORE THAN 800 OFTHE RECOVERED CASES INLEAVENWORTH ARE FROM THE LANSINGCORRECTIONAL FACILITYTEMPERATURE SENSITIVE CAMERASARE NOW BEING INSTALLED THATPRIVATE BUSINESSES AND HOSPITALSACRO THE METRO AND BEYONDCAMPUS.IT’S KELLY.GIBBS HAS A CLOSER LOOK NOW ATTHE TECHNOLOGY AND A STORE NOWSELLING IT.IT’S NEW TECHNOLOGY NOW SOUGHTAFTER IN THE AGE OF COVID-19.IT’S EASY TO SELL SOMETHING THATYOU’RE EXCITED ABOUT THAT, YOUKNOW IS GOING TO HELP PEOPLEELECTRONIC SUPPLY CO INC INKANSAS CITY IS ONE OF THE FIRSTSTORES IN THE METRO TO CARRYTHESE TEMPERATURE SENSITIVECAMERAS.IT DOES A FACIAL RECOGNITION ANDABOVE MY FACE.IT HAS A TEMPERATURE OF DEGREES,WHICH IS GREEN.STAYING THAT I’M AT A SAFETEMPERATURE TO ENTER THEBUILDING SOME ALSO HAVE THEABILITY TO SET OFF A SIREN IF ATEMPERATURE READS TOO HIGH THECAMERAS CAN ALSO LOCK DOORS ANDSEND AN EMAIL OR TEXT MESSAGE TOSTAFF ALERTING THEM WITH A PHOTOTIME AND DATE OF THE INCIDENTSALES REPRESENTATIVES HERE SAYFOOD PROCESSING PLANTS CALLCENTERS AND HOSPITALS HAVE ALLBEEN BUYERS.IT’S KIND OF TAKEN OFF ITS KINDOF TAKEN OFF RIGHT NOW.THE CAMERAS CAN TAKE MULTIPLETEMPERATURES A ONE TIMEELIMINATING THE NEED FOR AN YE’DTO CONDUCT INDIVIDUALTEMPERATURE CHECKS IN PERSON.PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO HAVEPEOPLE.CONSTANTLY MONITORING THAT SOTHIS IS SOMETHING THAT YOU CANKIND OF JUST NOT HAVE TO THINKABOUT A CONVENIENCE NOT ONLYDEMONSTRATED AT THE STORE, BUTALSO IN FULL USE IN AN EFFORT TOKEEP EMPLOYEES AT THE COUNTERSAFE IN KANSAS CITY KELLY GIBBSKMBC 9 NEWS THOSE CAMERAS SOLDLOCALLY RANGE IN PRICE FROM$1,000 TO $10,000.THERE’S A NEW DELAY IN THEMISSION GATEWAY PROJECTDEVELOPERS ARE PAUSINGCONSTRUCTION DUE TO FINANCIALISSUES CONSTRUCTION STOPPED ATROW AND JOHNSON BACK IN MARCH.HELP SLOW THE SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS CREWS PLAN TO STARTBACK UP.HOWEVER DUE TO THE ECONOMYFINANCES WERE IMPACTEDDEVELOPERS ARE TRYING TO FIVEALTERNATE FIND ALTERNATIVEFUNDING AND PLAN TO MOVEFORWARD.COVID-19 IS IMPACTING COLLEGEENTRANCE EXAMS.THE COMPANY BEHIND THE SATSWANTS TO PROVIDE A HOME VERSIONOF THE TEST THIS YEAR.HOWEVER WORKERS SAY IT’S NOTPOSSIBLE BECAUSE THEY CAN’TGUARANTEE ALL STUDENTS WILL HAVEACCESS TO THE SAME TECHNOLOGYTHE AT-HOME TEST WOULD REQUITHREE HOURS OF UNINTERRUPTEDINTERNET ACCESS TEST WORKERS AREASKING COLLEGES TO BE MOREFLEXIBLE WITH TESTINGREQUIREMENTS IN P