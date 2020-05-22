Getting back into the swing of things

Ballpark./// two iowa high schools have already said they won't be taking part in the summer season this year... begging the question ?

"* do teams feel safe returning to the diamond?

Kimt news three sports director kaleb gillock is finding out how teams are feeling ?

"* and what changes you'll see at the ballpark this summer./// this is the first week for iowa baseball and softball teams to return to practice... doing so without hesitation.

Behind me ?

"* you see the osage green devils taking full advantage of that first practice on monday ?

"* under te lights at midnight.xxx oh it was terrific.

The kids were i'd use the term chomping at the bit to get going.

They were just very excited ?

"* hapy to finally get out of the house and to be active and involved.

Finally... after nearly three months, prep athletes in iowa are able to once again return to practice with games starting in less than two weeks.

Belomond?

"* klemme and eagle grove have both opted to not play ball this summer after an uptick of cases in their respective counties.

Osage athletic director and head baseball coach ?

"* mike henson ?

"* say he's not worried so long as everyone obeys the guidelines set in place.

We just ask families to sit together and use proper spacing.

We're going to have extra sanitation stations here with gloves, masks, disposable wipes so anything that people need to make sure they stay as safe as we can.

Contests are permitted to begin as early as june 15th.

In the meantime, there are precautions in place to keep athletes and coaches safe including temperature checks ?*- no practicing in groups ?

"* and teams are forbidden to use dugouts.

Other than that ?

"* henson says not much has changed.

Biggest difference other than that i guess is at the end of practice we're spending a lot of time because we have to wipe down and sanitize everything and clean everything off and make sure it's disinfected so we're ready to go for the next day.

Henson says he believes schools along with the help of the state athletic unions are doing everything they can to create the safest possible environment for everyone involved.

I encourage everyone to come out ?

"* come out and support your local teams here.

You konw, we're the only game in town and we're the only game in as part of that encouragment to come out to the ballpark ?

*- the top of iowa conference has agreed to not charge admission./// thank you kaleb.

Along with that... there will be no concession stands.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages with them