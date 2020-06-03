Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro



Related videos from verified sources Keke Palmer and John Boyega’s Powerful Protest Moments, Three Other Officers Charged | THR News



Keke Palmer pleads with National Guard soldiers to "march beside us" in Los Angeles, John Boyega delivers an impassioned speech at a protest in London and all four officers involved in George Floyd's.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:20 Published 9 hours ago John Boyega breaks down in tears during protest speech: 'I need you to understand how painful this is'



John Boyega broke down in tears as he explained "how painful" it is to be told his "race means nothing" during a protest in London over the death of George Floyd. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:49 Published 10 hours ago