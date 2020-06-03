Global  

Vikram Chandra on Cyclone Nisarga weakening, how worst is over for Mumbai

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph in the afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further by evening, according to the Met dept.

Mumbai has started to open up again.

People have come back on the streets and shops have reopened in parts of the city.

Operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, are also set to resume.

The threat of cyclone Nisarga has been averted in Gujarat and the state will now experience moderate to low rainfall.

