Chernobyl leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations with 14 nods
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Chernobyl leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations with 14 nods The Sky Atlantic miniseries earned 11 nominations for the main Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, and three for the British Academy TV Craft Awards, as they were both announced together on Thursday morning.

Jared Harris is up for the Leading Actor prize for his role in 'Chernobyl', alongside The Capture's Callum Turner, Stephen Graham - for 'The Virtues' - and Takehiro Hira in 'Giri/ Haji', which earned six nods.

'Chernobyl' will be bidding for further success in the Mini-Series category, as the show once again takes on 'The Virtues', as well as 'A Confession', and 'The Victim'.

