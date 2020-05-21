What you need to know about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship

Producer Zach Listen up. You know what you need right now? Birds. Check out Jay on @FullFeatherFri right now. Learn about birbs in a wholesome environment 2 seconds ago

Princess Pot RT @ChrisDeLeon: at some point over the years I forgot about that thread, then when my wife and I had a chance to travel to the UK I messag… 18 seconds ago

T a l i a RT @_DeBeezy: Y’all remember in That ‘70s show when Kelso became a cop after they graduated? That should tell you all you need to know abou… 20 seconds ago

MerrionStreet.ie #StayAtHome Ireland is moving to Phase 2 Reopening. Here are the main things you need to know about #Phase2 of the reopening o… https://t.co/tWETcPfFl1 36 seconds ago

Reg Curren 🇨🇦 RT @shmitzysays: I don’t know if David Staples has done his research and then lied about China, or just didn’t do his research because he’s… 50 seconds ago

rosalind russell RT @ReclaimJustice: Lola: We need to rethink what justice and freedom looks like. What do we know about sexual violence? We know women are… 59 seconds ago

Husk & Pack (Kings of the North) RT @edsbs: Iowa's strength coach back in 2011 ran a workout that gave 13 players rhabdo. After the public outcry over that, Ferentz gave hi… 1 minute ago