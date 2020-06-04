Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Rockstar Games Honors George Floyd by Temporarily Shutting Down 'GTA Online' Online versions of 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead' were shut down on Thursday from 2 p.m.

To 4 p.m.

EST.

Rockstar Games, via Twitter In another tweet, the company listed a website for people to support black-owned businesses and victims of racial injustice.

Rockstar is the latest gaming company to respond to protests over George Floyd dying at the hands of a white police officer.

This week, Activision delayed upcoming seasons for various 'Call of Duty' games.

'Call of Duty,' via statement 'Call of Duty,' via statement A season 3 premiere for 'Fortnite' has been pushed to June 17 by Epic Games.

A live event concerning the game called 'The Device' has also been moved to the 15th.

