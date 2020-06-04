Rockstar Games Honors
George Floyd by Temporarily
Shutting Down 'GTA Online' Online versions of 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead'
were shut down on Thursday from 2 p.m.
To 4 p.m.
EST.
Rockstar Games,
via Twitter In another tweet, the company listed a website
for people to support black-owned businesses
and victims of racial injustice.
Rockstar is the latest gaming company to
respond to protests over George Floyd
dying at the hands of a white police officer.
This week, Activision delayed
upcoming seasons for various
'Call of Duty' games.
'Call of Duty,'
via statement 'Call of Duty,' via statement A season 3 premiere for 'Fortnite'
has been pushed to June 17
by Epic Games.
A live event concerning the
game called 'The Device' has
also been moved to the 15th.