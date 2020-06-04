Rockstar Games Honors George Floyd by Temporarily Shutting Down 'GTA Online'

Rockstar Games Honors George Floyd by Temporarily Shutting Down 'GTA Online' Online versions of 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead' were shut down on Thursday from 2 p.m.

To 4 p.m.

EST.

Rockstar Games, via Twitter In another tweet, the company listed a website for people to support black-owned businesses and victims of racial injustice.

Rockstar is the latest gaming company to respond to protests over George Floyd dying at the hands of a white police officer.

This week, Activision delayed upcoming seasons for various 'Call of Duty' games.

'Call of Duty,' via statement 'Call of Duty,' via statement A season 3 premiere for 'Fortnite' has been pushed to June 17 by Epic Games.

A live event concerning the game called 'The Device' has also been moved to the 15th.