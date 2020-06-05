This baby rhino loves a good roll in the mud

This baby rhino loves nothing more than rolling around in the mud.

The clip, filmed in August last year shows the calf named Akeno, frolicking in fresh mud at his enclosure in Chester Zoo.

“He rolls around in it, covering himself from both sites.

With the puddle not being quite big enough to cover all of him, leaving a funny a dry stripe down the middle,” says the filmer.

This little girl was the centre of attention when she started to wave around her stuffed flamingo toy near the penguin enclosure at Chester zoo.

The clip filmed earlier this month (January 13) shows the penguins trying to follow the toy as the little girl ecstatically shakes it up and down alongside the tank.

Many of the penguins become curious and try and follow it, and one in particular can’t stop following the toy.

Nandita Hi Way, aged 3, and Aayu Hi Way, aged 18 months, died two weeks ago at Chester Zoo after contracting a deadly virus.

A team of vets carried out ‘groundbreaking’ blood transfusion in a bid to save the pair.

Footage captured on June 17 shows the baby calves happily playing together days before catching the virus.

‘’The disease is carried by both captive and wild elephants is mostly fatal, but Chester zoo still tried everything they could to save them, including blood transfusion.

I hope the other calves in the herd are going to be OK.

In memory of Aayu and Nandita this video.

My thoughts are with the keepers that did everything they could,’’ the filmer said.

This bored rhino calf started rubbing his belly on a branch to pretend to be stuck so his mum would come over to help him.

Video of the scene shows Akeno, the calf, running around his enclosure in Chester Zoo with his mum, when he stands over a fallen tree to scratch his stomach.

After a short while, Akeno stops but pretends to be stuck, causing his mother to head over and check on him.

“You think he’s just scratching his belly but when it took a bit longer, I was wondering if he was actually stuck.

Apparently, I wasn't alone with the thought as mum suddenly came running and had to check for herself if her baby was stuck or not,” says the filmer.