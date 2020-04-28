San Diego nurse gets big surprise on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
A San Diego nurse was honored for her front-line work on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and she received a big "Star Wars" surprise.
Santee mom pulls off big surprise for son's 16th birthdayWith the help of community members, a Santee mom was able to create a special memory for her son's 16th birthday.
Dave Grohl surprises nurse with rendition of EverlongDave Grohl serenaded a nurse with a rendition of 'Everlong' on Monday night. The Foo Fighters frontman was a guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and surprised TJ Riley, a New York trauma nurse from Jacobi..