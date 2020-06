Jewelry Expert Critiques Athletes' Chains & Pendants Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 10:03s - Published 4 days ago Jewelry Expert Critiques Athletes' Chains & Pendants Join celebrity jeweler Trax (Maksud Agadjani) as he breaks down and critiques the chains of some of today's biggest athletes including, James Harden, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., Ben Simmons, PJ Tucker, Von Miller, Lamar Jackson, Chris Paul, Alvin Kamara, Malcolm Jenkins, Avery Huff, Taco Charlton, Jalen Ramsey, Kemba Walker and Andre Drummond. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Jewelry Expert Critiques Even More Rappers' Chains



Celebrity jeweler Trax (Maksud Agadjani) is back for even more. Join him as he breaks down and critiques the chains of some of today's biggest rappers, including Roddy Ricch, Yo Gotti, Jody Highroller.. Credit: GQ Duration: 12:30 Published 2 weeks ago