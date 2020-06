The District of Columbia on Friday renamed a section of the street where U.S. President Donald Trump cleared out protesters this past Monday to hold a bible 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'.

"I am so proud to be a Washingtonian and an employee of the District of Columbia Government.

Today, Mayor Bowser re-names the street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza NW," Ms. Mena said in a post.

"Today was a bold reminder that Black Lives Matter and on DC Streets, directly in front of the White House, we can and will protest loudly and peacefully," she added.