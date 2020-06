Celebrities continue to use their platforms to fight for justice following the death of George Floyd, including Kanye West, who joined the protest in his hometown of Chicago after making a sizeable donation to help the three families directly impacted by local police brutality.



Related videos from verified sources Travis Scott Wants Kylie Jenner Back?



Kim Kardashian accused of photoshoping North West's photo. Kylie Jenner ex Travis Scott is hoping they get back together accordingt o a new report. Plus, Kanye joins protesters in Chicago after George.. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:07 Published 2 days ago Kanye West Attends Protest Urging CPS To End Contract With CPD



The rally was organized by activist and onetime mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green. It is intended to protest the $33 million contract that Chicago Police has with Chicago Public Schools. CBS 2's Charlie.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:20 Published 3 days ago West Hollywood LGBTQ+ Community Marches During Peaceful Protest in Solidarity with Black Lives



A huge crowd comprised of the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ community marched peacefully to show support for black lives. The protesters raised slogans and walked through the streets while holding signs to.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:15 Published 3 days ago