Restaurants Sign Petition

Restaurants across Minnesota are breathing a sigh of relief as they're now able to prepare their dining rooms for opening.

Breaking news we start this afternoon off with breaking news?

"*?

"* gove walz announces the state will continue to reopen on june 10th.

The state will be entering phase 3 of minnesota's "stay safe plan."

Governor walz says that means beginning wednesday you will be able to head back into restaurants, gyms and pools with a capacity limit.

Walz says part of the reason for the easing of restrictions is due to increased testing.

The state passed 11?

"* thousand tests yesterday.xxx starting next wednesday june 10th we will be turning that dial and be heading back into our restaurants with some capacity restrictions that will be in place.

Gyms, fitness studios, other operations?

"*?

"*we believe we should be able to handle this.

Restaurants across minnesota are breathing a sigh of relief as they're now able to prepare their dining rooms for opening.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson spoke to a rochester restaurant owner shortly before governor walz made his latest announcement.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Live yeah calyn i'm here on the patio of smoak bbq in rochester.

As the restaurant is wrapping up its first week of patio seating ?

"* its now excitedly getting ready to open its dining room at 50 percent capacity on wednesday.

Ryan brevig is one of the owners of smoak bbq ?

"* five west ?

"* and the loop in rochester.

This week ?

"* he advocated for the minnesota independent restaurants' "save minnesota restaurants" petition ?

"* asking the state o allow dining rooms to open.

I spoke to brevig about an hour before walz's announcement ?

"* as he anxiously waited to see what the governor would say.

He thinks 50 percent capacity is a good step towards normalcy.

It starts the ladder, if you will, right?

Can you turn a profit at 50 percent?

Maybe you can break even.

You might lose money, but we're bleeding right now, right?

So the most exciting part about getting to 50 percent, is that it starts that ladder, then we can talk about 75 percent, after some time, after we prove we can do it safely, then eventually get back to normal at 100 percent staff are wearing masks ?

"* had washing is frequent ?

"* and people handling food are wearing gloves.

When the dining room opens wednesday ?

*- brevig plans to keep tables ?

"(at least 6 feet apart.

Live in rochester?

"* annalise johnsn thank you annalise.

Even after the pandemic passes ?

"* whenevr that is ?

"* the restaurant ownr thinks these are good health practices the restaurants