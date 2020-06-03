Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Days of protests result in removal of Frank Rizzo statue in Philadelphia

Video Credit: WPHL - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Days of protests result in removal of Frank Rizzo statue in Philadelphia

Days of protests result in removal of Frank Rizzo statue in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Kenney signed an order to remove the statue of Frank Rizzo from outside the Municipal Services Building.

Critics of Rizzo accused him of discrimination while his supporters say he was tough on crime.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Controversial statue of former Philadelphia mayor Frank Rizzo removed after George Floyd protests

Sculptor of controversial Frank Rizzo statue asked Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney that it be removed...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS NewsFOXNews.com




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed From Center City [Video]

Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed From Center City

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:28Published
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed Overnight [Video]

Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed Overnight

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:07Published
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed Overnight; National Guard To Remain In City [Video]

Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed Overnight; National Guard To Remain In City

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:56Published