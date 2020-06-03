Days of protests result in removal of Frank Rizzo statue in Philadelphia
Philadelphia Mayor Kenney signed an order to remove the statue of Frank Rizzo from outside the Municipal Services Building.
Critics of Rizzo accused him of discrimination while his supporters say he was tough on crime.
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed From Center CityMatt Petrillo reports.
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed OvernightAlecia Reid reports.
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed Overnight; National Guard To Remain In CityMatt Petrillo reports.