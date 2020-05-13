Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe

From Donald Trump’s remark on America ‘largely through’ Covid-19 to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe at Centre, here are the top ten updates on the pandemic.

The US president said America is largely through the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said that there are 2 million vaccines ‘ready to go’ after scientists check its safety and effectiveness.

Meanwhile, cases in India are spiking.

At this rate, India will surpass Italy’s cases in two days.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have crossed 80,000, 25,000, and 28,000-mark respectively.

Also, the Union health ministry has issued guidelines for the opening of malls, hotels, and restaurants.

Watch the full video for more details on coronavirus.