Prince William Has Been Volunteering For Mental Health Hotline Amid Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Getty Images/Richard Stonehouse The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have both been working mental health hotlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William revealed that he has been answering messages on a mental health text hotline, Shout, the UK-based 24/7 crisis text line he and Princess Kate started in May 2019, CNN reported.

In January, the prince narrated a video about mental health for soccer players.

He has also appeared in a BBC documentary about mental health in 2019, where he discussed his mother's death, saying men should talk about their feelings.

