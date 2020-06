Wassmuth Center for Human Rights provides historical context in Boise Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:51s - Published 2 days ago Wassmuth Center for Human Rights provides historical context in Boise Boise has the only Anne Frank Memorial in the United States, it was built and is managed by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE ONLY ANNEFRANK MEMORIAL INTHE UNITED STATESAND THE SPACEGIVES PEOPLE ACHANCE TO REFLECTAND LEARN ABOUTTHE HISTORICALCONTEXT.THE MEMORIAL ISMANAGED BY THEWASSMUTH CENTERFOR HUMAN RIGHTSAND THEIRDIRECTOR... SAYSCURRENT EVENTSREINFORCE THATTHEIR WORK IS MOREIMPORTANT NOWTHAN EVER."THOSE WHO DO NOTKNOW OUR HISTORYARE CONDEMNED TOREPEAT IT SO IT ISALWAYS THATFOCUSING ON HOWDO WE LEARN FROMTHE PAST TO CREATETHE SAFEGUARD FORTHE FUTURE."IN THE MARILYNSHULER CLASSROOMAT BOISE'S ANNEFRANK MEMORIAL AKIOSK SHOWCASESTHE HISTORY OFHUMAN RIGHTS INIDAHO."IN APRIL 1968OUTRAGE OVER THERELUCTANCE OF THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICETO LOWER THE FLAGFOLLOWING THEASSASSINATION OFDR. MARTIN LUTHERKING JR. LED TOBOISE'S FIRST CIVILRIGHTS PROTESTDRAWINGAPPROXIMATELY 700PEOPLE TO THECAPITOL STEPS WITHBLACK LEADERSCALLING FOR ATOUGHER CIVILRIGHTS LAW AND THECREATION OF THEIDAHO HUMANRIGHTS COMMISSIONTO ENFORCE IT. THELAW PAST IN IN 1969."IT PROVIDESCONTEXT GEORGEFLOYD DID NOT DIE INISOLATION IT IS BORNOUT OF A HISTORYAND SO WE NEED TOUNDERSTAND THATHISTORY TO FULLYAPPRECIATE THEIMPACT OF THEMOMENT."A MOMENT LIKE THEONE ON TUESDAYWHEN THOUSANDSOF IDAHOANSGATHERED AT THECAPITAL FOR A VIGILTO STAND INSOLIDARITY WITH THEBLACK LIVES MATTERMOVEMENT."WHAT A POWERFULSYMBOL WHEN SOMANY PEOPLE IN THECOMMUNITY CAMETOGETHER THATSHOW OF SUPPORTBUT THAT IS JUSTTHE BEGINNING."AND A REMINDERTHAT BOISE HAS ASPECIAL RESOURCEWITH THE WASSMUTHCENTER AND THEONLY ANNE FRANKMEMORIAL IN THECOUNTRY."I'D ENCOURAGEANYONE TO REACHOUT TO THE CENTERTO TAKE ADVANTAGEOF THEOPPORTUNITIESTHEY HAVE THERE TOREAD AND LEARNAND IMPORTANTLY TOREFLECT IN THEROLES THAT WE ASINDIVIDUALS CAN INTAKING ACTION ASTHE ORGANIZERS OFTHE VIGIL ASKS USTO."AND THAT'S THEPOINT THEWASSMUTH CENTERWANTS TO DRIVEHOME THE FIGHT FORHUMAN RIGHTSNEVER ENDS."THAT IS OUR CALL TOACTION IF WEBELIEVE ININCLUSION IF WEBELIEVE SINCERELYTHAT EVERYBODY ISWELCOME HERETHEN WE HAVE TOMAKE SURE THATNOT ONLY IS THERENOT ONLY ROOM FORPEOPLE AT THETABLE THAT THEYGET AN ACTIVE ROLEIN SPEAKING TO THETABLE AND THAT WELISTEN."SO THAT IS A LOT OFWHAT THE WORK ATTHE WASSMUTHCENTER IS ABOUTLETS RECOGNIZE THEFACES AND THEVOICES OF OURCOMMUNITY ANDFIND AND DISCOVERTHAT COMMONALITY."STEVE DENT IDAHONEWS SIX.ANOTHER PEACEFULPROTEST IS PLANNEDFOR SUNDAYMORNING AT TEN ONTHE STEPS OF THEIDAHO STATE CAPITOLBUILDING.TUNE IN TOMORROWAT 5:30 FORCOVERA







