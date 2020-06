People Protest In London Over The Death Of George FLoyd

For the second day in a row, tens of thousands of people in London condemned police brutality.

After the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, several people went out to protest.

On Saturday, while most of the demonstration was peaceful, some protesters clashed with mounted police officers.

London Police chief Cressida Dick said 27 officers were injured in “shocking and completely unacceptable” assaults.