Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kurt Thomas dead at 64

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Kurt Thomas dead at 64
Kurt Thomas dead at 64
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indiana state university lost a legend this weekend.

"kurt thomas" died unexpectedly at the age of 64.

Thomas won 5-individual n-c-a-a championships in men's gymnastics at indiana state.

He also lead the sycamores to the 19-77 national championship.

Thomas was a 13-time all-american and was named the nation's best amateur athlete back in 19-79.

He also captured the very first gold medal for u-s men's gymnastics team at the 19-78 world championships in france.

The sycamores athletic director released a statement saying "his accomplishments on a national scale are simply second to none... and... as great of an athlete that he was... he was an even better person."

Kurt was inducted into the indiana state athletics hall of fame in 19-99... the international gymnatics hall of fame in 2003... and the missouri valley conference hall of fame in 20-10.

I-s-u is set honor kurt's legacy -- as well as the rest of the 19-77 men's gymnastics team -- later this year... after the



Related news from verified sources

Star Gymnast Kurt Thomas Dead at 64


Extra - Published



Tweets about this

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @people: World Champion Gymnast Kurt Thomas Dead at 64: 'I Lost My Universe,' Says Wife https://t.co/Rl95x4KY4L 1 hour ago

oncedeferred

[email protected] #DemCast RT @oncedeferred: World Champion Gymnast Kurt Thomas Dead at 64: 'I Lost My Universe,' Says Wife https://t.co/h6Zqo3k0Fe 1 hour ago

johnyangtv

John Yang Kurt Thomas, Trailblazing Champion Gymnast, Dies at 64 https://t.co/WAsR14qoXk 1 hour ago

pauld

Paul DeLeeuw RT @FilmFrown: How incredibly sad, the star of Gymkata has passed away. He will be missed by us all here on the show. https://t.co/3bhbX… 1 hour ago

kosmot24

Jill Honegger 😥Kurt Thomas Dead: Olympic Gymnast Dies at 64 https://t.co/GzZgq2Ub9h 2 hours ago

FrankGerechter

Urbanfishingpolecigars.com World Champion Gymnast Kurt Thomas Dead at 64: 'I Lost My Universe,' Says Wife https://t.co/Kw85KjX0x2 2 hours ago

NoZeFace

Drunken Philosopher RT @Deadspin: Without Gymkata, we never get to "American Anthem." Gymnastics Trailblazer and Innovator Kurt Thomas Dead at 64 https://t.co… 2 hours ago

Miami_Eatz

ᗰIᗩᗰI EᗩTᘔ RT @dz_sports: From Miami Central HS 1974’....RIP 🙏Kurt Thomas, first US man to win world gymnastics title, dead at 64 https://t.co/9277O1m… 2 hours ago