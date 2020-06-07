Indiana state university lost a legend this weekend.

"kurt thomas" died unexpectedly at the age of 64.

Thomas won 5-individual n-c-a-a championships in men's gymnastics at indiana state.

He also lead the sycamores to the 19-77 national championship.

Thomas was a 13-time all-american and was named the nation's best amateur athlete back in 19-79.

He also captured the very first gold medal for u-s men's gymnastics team at the 19-78 world championships in france.

The sycamores athletic director released a statement saying "his accomplishments on a national scale are simply second to none... and... as great of an athlete that he was... he was an even better person."

Kurt was inducted into the indiana state athletics hall of fame in 19-99... the international gymnatics hall of fame in 2003... and the missouri valley conference hall of fame in 20-10.

I-s-u is set honor kurt's legacy -- as well as the rest of the 19-77 men's gymnastics team -- later this year... after the