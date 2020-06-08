Protesters in Eugene call for the defunding of police

Sunday marks the tenth consecutive day of protests within the Eugene-Springfield area.

That right jillian- along their march today, protesters stopped here at the eugene police department to make a point about their message of defunding the police... i spoke to many throughout the day, it been made very clear that theye not backing down until their voices are heard.

Since noon, hundreds gathered and marched as community members gave speeches, poems and a call to actionor equality when it comes to how black lives are treated both locally and on a national scale.

But it comes down to the idea that police be defunded, disarmed and dismantled... with the funds to be redistributed to the community.

Some tell me they feel the police protect property over peopl?

And they want to see that changed.

"it's most likely movitvated by love, intellegence and anger and disgust.

We need profound change inour city and in our country.

Again, some did graffiti the walls of epd here... despite, the protest was largely peaceful today as they marched to other locations.

After 10 days of protesting-- participants tell me they still are feeling energized hope to keep going in the days to come.

Reporting in eugnee, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

