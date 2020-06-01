Global  

Protests Over Police Brutality In NYC Enter 11th Day

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the city's 8 p.m.

Curfew one day early Sunday as protesters took to the streets for the 11th day of demonstrations in New York over the death of George Floyd; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

