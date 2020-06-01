Protests Over Police Brutality In NYC Enter 11th Day
Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the city's 8 p.m.
Curfew one day early Sunday as protesters took to the streets for the 11th day of demonstrations in New York over the death of George Floyd; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Thousands march in LivoniaOn the 10th day of anti-racism and police brutality protests across metro Detroit, supporters of the movement marched in several cities Sunday.
Seattle police use flash bangs to move protesters on streetSome protesters stood their ground as Seattle police tried to move them down the street on Saturday using flash bangs, following a large peaceful demonstration against racism and police brutality..